AUD/USD remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Friday. The risk-off impulse weighs on the Aussie, though fresh USD selling helps limit losses. Investors now look forward …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD hangs near daily low, just above mid-0.7000s ahead of key US jobs data - February 3, 2023
- AUDUSD Forecast – Momentum Trending Lower Ahead of NFP Report - February 3, 2023
- AUD/USD is seen navigating within 0.7000-0.7135 – UOB - February 3, 2023