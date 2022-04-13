AUD/USD hangs near multi-week low, around 0.7420-15 area amid modest USD strength

AUD/USD met with a fresh supply on Wednesday amid sustained USD buying. The Fed’s hawkish outlook pushed the key USD Index to a near two-year high. The risk-on impulse might cap the safe-haven buck …
