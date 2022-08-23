AUD/USD consolidates in a range near a one-month low touched earlier this Tuesday. A modest recovery in the equity markets offers support to the risk-sensitive aussie. Hawkish Fed expectations act as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD hangs near one-month low, just above mid-0.6800s amid bullish USD - August 23, 2022
- AUD/USD: The Aussie is going down - August 23, 2022
- AUD/USD to struggle to gain ground as RBA might slow the speed of its rate hikes – Commerzbank - August 23, 2022