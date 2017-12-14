AUD/USD Higher As Expected; NZD/USD Tops At 7025/35

AUD/USD higher as expected to top just 6 pips from very strong resistance at 7645/55. Overbought short term so profit taking is possible (but shorts are too risky) to 7610/05 before strong support at 7585/75. Watch for a low for the day. Stop below 7550 …
