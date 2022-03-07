EUR/USD extends the four-week downtrend towards hitting a fresh multi-day low as the trading week begins. That said, the major currency pair dropped to the lowest levels last seen during May 2020 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD renews four-month high above 0.7400 amid inflation, Ukraine fears - March 6, 2022
- AUD/USD hits fresh 2022 high - March 6, 2022
- AUD/USD May Rise With Iron Ore Prices as China Trade Data Nears - March 6, 2022