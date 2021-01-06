The AUD/USD pair rallied around 45-50 pips from Asian session lows and refreshed 33-month tops, around the 0.7780 region in the last hour. The pair attracted some dip-buying near the 0.7730-35 region …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD hits fresh 33-month tops near 0.7780 region, lacks follow-through - January 6, 2021
- AUDUSD Reaches 0.7740; Where to Now? - January 5, 2021
- AUD/USD: Mildly offered near 33-month top even as Democrats lead Georgia runoff - January 5, 2021