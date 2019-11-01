AUD/USD hits session high above 0.69 on above-forecast China Caixin Manufacturing PMI

AUD/USD is extending recovery on upbeat Caixin China Manufacturing PMI. The upside could be capped by the below-forecast Aussie PPI released earlier today. AUD/USD jumped 10 pips to 0.6907, extending …
