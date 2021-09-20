AUD/USD hits three-week low as risk sentiment sours

The Australian dollar hit a fresh three-week low on Friday, down 0.36% to open this morning at 0.7262. It wasn’t a one-way decline throughout intra-day trade however with some promising price action …
