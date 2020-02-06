AUD/USD: holding the important 2019 low of 6675

AUDUSD bottomed exactly at the important 2019 low of 6675/68 for a bounce to strong resistance at 6760/70. We topped exactly here with shorts offered up to 30 pips profit yesterday. NZDUSD tests & …
