NZD/USD. AUDUSD holding the November high at 7335/40 & a range of just 98 pips all last week (following a previous week’s range of only 120 pips). We held 4 pips above …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Daily Forecast – Australian Dollar Starts The Week On A Strong Note - November 23, 2020
- AUD/USD holding the November high at 7335/40 - November 23, 2020
- AUD/USD eases from multi-day tops, holds steady above 0.7300 mark - November 23, 2020