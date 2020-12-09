Risk barometers stay mildly positive despite mixed signals on US stimulus, Brexit. Headlines relating to US aid package, Brexit and vaccine become the key. AUD/USD picks up bids around 0.7415 even as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD holds 0.7400 despite mixed China inflation data amid mild risk-on - December 8, 2020
- AUDUSD Sets New 2020 High, Targets 0.7740 - December 8, 2020
- AUD/USD: Struggles to keep 0.7400 ahead of China CPI - December 8, 2020