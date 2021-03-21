US Treasury yields stay firm, equities drop as markets await Fed Chair Powell’s testimony. After two consecutive days of losses and a weekly negative closing, AUD/USD begins the week’s trading with a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD: Holds 0.7700 even as risk-off mood, solid US dollar favor bears - March 21, 2021
- AUD/USD drops to fresh two-day lows below 0.7720 on renewed USD strength - March 20, 2021
- AUD/USD remains well-supported amid dollar strength - March 19, 2021