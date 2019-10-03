A modest USD rebound kept a lid on the ongoing bounce from multi-year lows. Fed rate cut expectations/sliding US bond yields helped limit any further losses. Traders eye the US ISM non-manufacturing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD holds above 0.6700 handle, lacks follow-through - October 3, 2019
- AUD/USD technical analysis: Nearing key resistance at 0.6719 - October 3, 2019
- AUD/USD shrugs off downbeat Australia trade balance data - October 2, 2019