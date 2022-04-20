AUD/USD holds the higher ground above 0.7400 amid USD pullback. Hawkish RBA Minutes, Shanghai reopening news offset PBOC’s inaction. Higher yields, cautious market mood could cap the aussie’s rebound.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD holds gains above 0.7400 as US dollar retreats - April 20, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls are correcting into a critical area of resistance - April 19, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls are correcting into a criticla area resistance - April 19, 2022