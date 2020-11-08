AUD/USD holds gains at multi-week highs above 0.7250

The Australia Dollar closed well in the positive last week, up 3.27% to 0.7263 as the US election dominated currency movements. With President-Elect Biden in the hot seat and the S&P 500 soaring, …
