AUD/USD dropped to 0.6405, already tallying more than 0.50% losses on the day. FOMC minutes from the September meeting didn’t reveal any surprise. Members are set to proceed “carefully” in the next …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD holds losses after cautious FOMC minutes - October 11, 2023
- AUD/USD Forecast: Volatility Continues - October 11, 2023
- AUD/USD stabilizes above 0.6400 as US Dollar retreats ahead of FOMC minutes - October 11, 2023