The Australian dollar remained largely range bound through trade on Wednesday, bouncing between support and resistance handles at 0.6480 and 0.6530. Broader moves across currency markets were …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD holds onto short term support, but for how long? - March 11, 2020
- AUD/USD grinds lower below 0.6500 amid coronavirus woes - March 11, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Potential Bearish Acceleration Under 0.6450 - March 11, 2020