EUR/USD bounced towards 1.1150 as US yields fell to new 20-month lows. Trump announcement of new tariffs on Mexico weigh. German HICP inflation missed with 1.3%. US Core CPE advanced to 1.6%. GBP/USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD holds stable above 0.6900 mark, lacks conviction - May 31, 2019
- AUD/USD: Risk-off caps the bounce to 0.6930, focus on US data - May 31, 2019
- AUD/USD Watch for the Breakout of the Range - May 31, 2019