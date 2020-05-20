The AUD/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias and oscillated in a narrow trading band through the Asian session. The pair was last seen trading around the 0.6540 region, well within the previous …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD holds steady above 100-DMA, around mid-0.6500s - May 20, 2020
- AUD/USD: Bouncing off the 0.6403/0.6374 support area – Commerzbank - May 20, 2020
- AUD/USD is now focused on 0.6600 – UOB - May 20, 2020