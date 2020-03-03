AUD/USD holds steady around mid-0.6500s

EUR/USD: Rally stalls as ECB rate cut bets rise, Eurozone CPI eyed The upside in EUR/USD looks to have stalled with markets pricing higher odds of a European Central Bank (ECB) rate cut next week. ECB …
