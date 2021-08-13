AUD/USD is in bearish consolidation below 0.7350. Dollar’s pullback offers some respite to AUD bulls but for how long? Covid concerns weigh on the aussie, with eyes on the US data. AUD/USD is trading …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD holds steady below 0.7350 amid covid woes, softer US dollar - August 13, 2021
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD rejected at 21-EMA, poised for further downside - August 13, 2021
- AUD/USD struggles inside a choppy range below 0.7350 amid subdued markets - August 12, 2021