AUD/USD was seen consolidating its recent strong gains recorded over the past two weeks or so. The Fed’s hawkish outlook acted as a tailwind for the USD and kept a lid on any meaningful gains. A …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD holds steady near YTD top, flat-lined above 0.7500 mark amid mixed cues - March 25, 2022
- AUD/USD outlook: Bulls are losing traction on approach to key resistance - March 25, 2022
- AUD/USD: Poised to test October 2021 high at 0.7556 – OCBC - March 25, 2022