AUD CPI data came lower y/y, at 6.9% from 7.6% expected. Inflation is coming down, which means that RBA can be less hawkish but AUDUSD pair was still able to hold the support within a triangle. We see …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD holds support after CPI data–Elliott Wave points higher - November 30, 2022
- AUD/USD Forecast: Gives Up Early Surge On Tuesday - November 30, 2022
- AUD/USD faces extra side-lined trading short term – UOB - November 30, 2022