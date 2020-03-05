EUR/USD trades close to the yearly high of 1.1224 amid broad US dollar weakness, as the market mood worsens due to the coronavirus crisis. Investors are worried after California announced an emergency …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD holds to losses below 0.6600 ahead of NFP day - March 5, 2020
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Aussie Roles Over Again - March 5, 2020
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Flirting with daily lows, around 0.6600 mark - March 5, 2020