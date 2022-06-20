The AUD/USD begins the week on the right foot, gaining 0.25%. An upbeat market mood due to China’s covid news and the US weighing lifting restrictions on China’s increased appetite for riskier assets.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD hovers around 0.6950s after failures at 0.7000 ahead of RBA Lowe - June 20, 2022
- AUD/USD Forecast: Eyes on RBA Meeting Minutes - June 20, 2022
- Beyoncé Reveals Release Date For New Album ‘Renaissance’ - June 20, 2022