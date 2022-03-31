AUD/USD hovers around 0.7500 amid awful Chinese PMIs, oil price slump

AUD/USD is struggling to resist above 0.7500 amid disappointing China’s PMIs. Risk-aversion, sell-off in commodities price limit aussie bulls. The US dollar licks its wounds amid poor data, weaker …
