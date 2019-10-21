AUD/USD pulls back from five-week high despite upbeat ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence. Traders await fresh clues to extend the previous risk-on amid an absence of major data/events on the economic …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD ignores AU weekly consumer confidence as traders reassess recent run-up - October 21, 2019
- AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie enters the Asian session above the 0.6850 level - October 21, 2019
- AUD/USD Analysis: Encouraging news coming from China, backed the Aussie - October 21, 2019