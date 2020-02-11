AUD/USD is reporting marginal gains despite below-forecast NAB data. The 14-day RSI is reporting a bullish divergence. That alongside the uptick in the equities could help the Aussie eke out notable …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD ignores below-forecast NAB data, eyes gains on bull RSI divergence - February 10, 2020
- AUD/USD Traders to Look Past Fed Testimony as Coronavirus Spreads - February 10, 2020
- AUD/USD: Recovery fades amid coronavirus, broad US dollar strength - February 10, 2020