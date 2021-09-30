AUD/USD ignores China official PMIs around 0.7200, keeps rebound from monthly low

AUD/USD remains firmer around intraday top following the downbeat China official PMI data for August. Risk appetite improves amid mixed catalysts comprising vaccine optimism, hopes of US stimulus, …
