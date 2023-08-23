While the hopes of the US-China ties put a floor under the AUD/USD price, mixed concerns about the economic recovery in China and recently firmer US Dollar cap the Aussie pair’s upside momentum.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD ignores downbeat Australia PMI to edge higher past 0.6400 amid US-China trade optimism - August 22, 2023
- Travis Scott’s ‘Utopia’ Tops Billboard 200 For Third Straight Week - August 22, 2023
- Bob Dylan Announces Fall 2023 North American Tour Dates - August 22, 2023