AUD/USD ignores weak Aussie retail sales data, trades near 0.7440

AUD/USD trades near 0.7430, representing a 0.84% weekly gain. Australia’s retail sales growth slowed in October, disappointing expectations. Tthe USD-bearish sentiment overshadows the weak Aussie data …
