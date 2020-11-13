AUD/USD in weekly lows amid covid-led risk-aversion, eyes 0.7200

US dollar favored amid growing coronavirus fears and jittery markets. AUD/USD remains on the defensive in weekly lows above 0.7200, extending its losing streak into a fourth straight day on Friday. At …
