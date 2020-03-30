EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.1100 amid the broad US dollar rebound. US President Trump’s decision to extend lockdown to tackle the coronavirus outbreak intensified risks of a deeper economic …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Interim support at 0.6100 – OCBC - March 30, 2020
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Weekly Forecast – RBA, RBNZ Spent Some Serious Cash Last Week - March 30, 2020
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Reverses lower from 0.6184, Friday’s close pivotal - March 29, 2020