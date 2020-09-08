AUD/USD intraday: Bullish bias above 0.7260

Comment The RSI is bullish and calls for further advance. Pivot (invalidation): 1.3070 Our preference Long positions above 1.3070 with targets at 1.3140 & 1.3160 in extension. Alternative scenario …
