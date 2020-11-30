AUD/USD intraday: Supported by a rising trend line

EUR/USD has hit a three-month high above 1.1950 as the dollar falls with bond yields. German inflation figures and a speech by the ECB’s Lagarde are eyed. Vaccine developments are also awaited.
