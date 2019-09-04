EUR/USD is trading close to 1.10, off the lows. The dollar remains on the back foot after weak ISM Manufacturing PMI and mixed Fed comments. ECB President nominee Lagarde is set to speak. GBP/USD is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Daily Forecast – Sold GDP Boosts Australian Dollar - September 4, 2019
- AUD/USD Intraday: Target 0.6815 - September 4, 2019
- AUD/USD clings to Aussie GDP-led gains to over 1-week tops - September 4, 2019