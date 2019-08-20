EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.1100 as investors fear that Germany’s potential stimulus package will be insufficient. Tension is mounting toward Powell’s critical speech on Friday. GBP/USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Intraday: Turning up - August 20, 2019
- AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie to Continue the Slow Grind Lower - August 20, 2019
- AUD/USD enjoys strong support and may recover – Confluence Detector - August 20, 2019