EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.0800 on Friday’s European morning. The US Dollar attracts safe-haven flows, as investors turn cautious ahead of the speeches from Fed Chair Powell and ECB …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD is now seen trading within a consolidative range – UOB - August 25, 2023
- AUD/USD drops toward 0.6400, reverses from the weekly top - August 25, 2023
- AUD/USD keeps pullback from 0.6480 upside hurdle amid cautious markets, Fed Chair Powell in the spotlight - August 24, 2023