AUD/USD is wilting in early Asia on COVID-19 woes and ahead of key data. There are downside risks to the AUD should US election polls narrow from here. AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.7117, under …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD is sliding on COVID-19 wave fears in early Asia ahead of CPI - October 27, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Remains Neutral In The Near-Term - October 27, 2020
- AUD/USD Holds To Gains Above 0.7100 - October 27, 2020