EUR/USD gained 0.19% on Wednesday, snapping a five-day losing streak, however, the outlook remains bearish as the pair is trading well below the former support-turned-resistance of 1.1162 (Aug. 12 low …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD is testing the bear’s commitments at a fundamental turning point - August 20, 2019
- AUDUSD trades to new month low - August 20, 2019
- AUD/USD navigates within a narrow range despite latest trade/Fed signals - August 20, 2019