AUD/USD stays defensive around yearly low after September’s activity data from the key customer. China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI rose more than expected to 50.1, Non-Manufacturing PMI eased. Market …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD jostles with 0.6500 hurdle on mixed China PMI data, US inflation eyed - September 29, 2022
- AUD/USD Eyes Chinese PMI Data as Prices Approach Recently Surrendered Channel - September 29, 2022
- AUD/USD eyes consecutive third weekly loss around 0.6500 ahead of China PMIs, US PCE Inflation - September 29, 2022