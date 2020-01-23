The economy added significantly higher jobs than expected. Ful-time jobs, however, declined and could keep gains under check. The bid tone around the AUD strengthened, pushing the AUD/USD pair higher …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD jumps 38 pips on better-than-expected Aussie jobs report - January 22, 2020
- AUD/USD Price analisis: The price action and levels to look for on Aussie jobs - January 22, 2020
- AUD/USD Between a Rock and a Hard Place Ahead of Employment Data - January 22, 2020