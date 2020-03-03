US dollar drops sharply across the board after Fed cut rates. AUD/USD extends gains, having best performance in months. The AUD/USD pair jumped from 0.6580 to 0.6636, reaching the highest level since …
AUD/USD jumps above 0.6600 as Fed shock markets with a 50bps rate cut
