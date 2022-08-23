AUD/USD jumps above 0.6900 as US dollar tumbles

US dollar tumbles after weak economic data. US PMI S&P Global shows the lowest reading in more than a year. AUD/USD finds resistance around 0.6960 and losses momentum. The AUD/USD broke above 0.6900 …
