AUD/USD catches fresh bids on Thursday and rallies back closer to the weekly high. The uncertainty over the Fed’s rate-hike path weighs on the USD and offers support. The risk-on mood further …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD jumps back closer to weekly high, eyes 0.7000 amid heavy USD selling - February 9, 2023
- AUD/USD forms bullish setup [Video] - February 9, 2023
- AUDUSD Forecast – Rebounding Ahead of US Initial Claims, RBA Quarterly Outlook - February 9, 2023