AUD/USD jumps, leads risk, EMFX up; CNH breaks higher

Stronger Risk and Asian EMFX pushed the US Dollar lower, extending its corrective move. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) has slid from its recent high at 94.56 on 13 October (which were 13-month highs) to …
