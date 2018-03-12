• Extends post-NFP upsurge amid subdued USD demand. • Seemed unaffected by a goodish pickup in the US bond yields. • Traders even shrug off softer commodity prices. The AUD/USD pair built on Friday’s strong up-move and is currently placed at fresh 2 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD jumps to 2-week tops, nearing 0.79 handle
• Extends post-NFP upsurge amid subdued USD demand. • Seemed unaffected by a goodish pickup in the US bond yields. • Traders even shrug off softer commodity prices. The AUD/USD pair built on Friday’s strong up-move and is currently placed at fresh 2 …