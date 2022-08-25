AUD/USD jumps to over one-week high amid risk-on, broad-based USD weakness

AUD/USD regains strong positive traction on Thursday and jumps to over a one-week high. China’s stimulus measures boost investors’ confidence and benefit the risk-sensitive aussie. The risk-on impulse …
