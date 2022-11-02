The aussie hits session highs at 0.6475 after Fed’s decision. The market has seen the bank’s statement tilted to the dovish side. The FOMC will take the cumulative tightening into account for future …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD jumps to session highs at 0.6475 after the FOMC statement - November 2, 2022
- AUD/USD drops back to the 0.6400 zone ahead of Fed’s decision - November 2, 2022
- AUD/USD: Downside move is not yet over but turnaround should come from Q1 onwards – MUFG - November 2, 2022
Discussion about this post