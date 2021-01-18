AUD/USD saw downside during Monday’s Asia Pacific and early European session, dropping momentarily as low as 0.7660. The pair broke below an uptrend linking the 28 December 2020 high with the 4, 11 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD keeping its head above 21DMA at 0.7673 for now - January 18, 2021
- AUD/USD Forecast: Gaining Bearish Potential And May Accelerate South In The Next Session - January 18, 2021
- AUD/USD Forecast: Gaining near-term bearish traction - January 18, 2021